Saint's Row 2 Soundtrack Revealed

Saint's Row 2 is just around the corner, and in order to whet fans' appetites even further, THQ has released the full track listings for the in-game radio stations. There are 11 different stations, 6 of which are music focused, with stations ranging from rap to funk, alternative to 80's. It's a rather lengthy list, and almost completely unfamiliar to me until you hit Avenged Sevenfold about halfway down the page, which is sad, because that comes after funk, and I am all about the funk.
Hit the jump for the full list, lovingly extracted from table format by hand, the way grandpa used to do it.
K12
We Are Rockstars - Does It Offend You, Yeah?
Death Of A Moralist - Daniel Mansury
Don and Sherri - Matthew Dear
Give Me Every Little Thing - Juan Maclean
North American Scum - LCD Soundsystem
Sexy Results - Death From Above
Special Effect - TRS-80
Street Justice - MSTRKRFT
Over and Over - Hot Chip
Through The Hosiery - Crystal Castles
Crossover Appeal - Guns N Bombs
Funk
Love Fades - Amnesty
Trespasser - Bad Medicine
Gotta Get Your Love - Chocolate Star
Keep Running - Cliff Nyren
Drugs Ain't Cool - Ebony Rhythm Band
Street Scene - Leon Mitchison
You Can Be A Star - Luther Davis Group
Wake Up Pt. 1 & 2 - Pure Essence
Look What You've Done To Me - Sheila Skipworth
Funky In Here - Dayton Sidewinders
Put A Smile On Time - The Rhythm Machine
The Cissy's Thang - The Soul Seven
Don't Get Discouraged - UPC Allstars
Krunch
Anthem - Trivium
Bat Country - Avenged Sevenfold
Colony of Birchmen - Mastodon
Milk Lizard - Dillinger Escape Plan
Nothing Left - As I Lay Dying
Ghosts of Perdition - Opeth
Stars - Hum
Resurrection - Chimaira
Unsung - Helmet
What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse - The Black Dahlia Murder
Redneck - Lamb Of God
Deadly Sinners - 3 Inches of Blood
Barnburner - The Agony Scene
Woman - Wolfmother
Underground
And She Would Darken... - The Twilight Sad
Cheer It On - Tokyo Police Club
Dead Friends = The Saps
Don't Call It A Ghetto... - Architects
Every Single Line Means Something - Marnie Stern
For Real - Okkervil River
Hazel Street - Deerhunter
Here's Your Future - The Thermals
Shoot The Runner - Kasabian
Western Biographic - Bound Stems
Call In The Debts - South Street
Terror - The Rakes
House Of Cards - Shipwreck
Third Gear Scratch - Shiner
GenX
All That I've Got - The Used
Lying Is the Most Fun... - Panic At The Disco
Rock And Roll Queen - The Subways
Teenagers - My Chemical Romance
Hate ( I Really Like You) - Plain White T's
Hole In the Earth - Deftones
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is - Jet
Knights - Minus The Bear
Let Me In - Hot Hot Heat
Makedamnsure - Taking Back Sunday
Face Down - Red Jump Suit Apparatus
Coat of Arms - The Life and Times
What You Need - Galactic
Misery Business - Paramore
Krhyme
Trick Me - Kelis
One Thing aka 1 Thing - Amerie Featuring Eve
Tell Me Bout It - Joss Stone
