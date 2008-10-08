The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Saint's Row 2 Soundtrack Revealed

Saint's Row 2 is just around the corner, and in order to whet fans' appetites even further, THQ has released the full track listings for the in-game radio stations. There are 11 different stations, 6 of which are music focused, with stations ranging from rap to funk, alternative to 80's. It's a rather lengthy list, and almost completely unfamiliar to me until you hit Avenged Sevenfold about halfway down the page, which is sad, because that comes after funk, and I am all about the funk.

Hit the jump for the full list, lovingly extracted from table format by hand, the way grandpa used to do it.

K12

We Are Rockstars - Does It Offend You, Yeah?

Death Of A Moralist - Daniel Mansury

Don and Sherri - Matthew Dear

Give Me Every Little Thing - Juan Maclean

North American Scum - LCD Soundsystem

Sexy Results - Death From Above

Special Effect - TRS-80

Street Justice - MSTRKRFT

Over and Over - Hot Chip

Through The Hosiery - Crystal Castles

Crossover Appeal - Guns N Bombs


Funk

Love Fades - Amnesty

Trespasser - Bad Medicine

Gotta Get Your Love - Chocolate Star

Keep Running - Cliff Nyren

Drugs Ain't Cool - Ebony Rhythm Band

Street Scene - Leon Mitchison

You Can Be A Star - Luther Davis Group

Wake Up Pt. 1 & 2 - Pure Essence

Look What You've Done To Me - Sheila Skipworth

Funky In Here - Dayton Sidewinders

Put A Smile On Time - The Rhythm Machine

The Cissy's Thang - The Soul Seven

Don't Get Discouraged - UPC Allstars

Krunch

Anthem - Trivium

Bat Country - Avenged Sevenfold

Colony of Birchmen - Mastodon

Milk Lizard - Dillinger Escape Plan

Nothing Left - As I Lay Dying

Ghosts of Perdition - Opeth

Stars - Hum

Resurrection - Chimaira

Unsung - Helmet

What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse - The Black Dahlia Murder

Redneck - Lamb Of God

Deadly Sinners - 3 Inches of Blood

Barnburner - The Agony Scene

Woman - Wolfmother

Underground

And She Would Darken... - The Twilight Sad

Cheer It On - Tokyo Police Club

Dead Friends = The Saps

Don't Call It A Ghetto... - Architects

Every Single Line Means Something - Marnie Stern

For Real - Okkervil River

Hazel Street - Deerhunter

Here's Your Future - The Thermals

Shoot The Runner - Kasabian

Western Biographic - Bound Stems

Call In The Debts - South Street

Terror - The Rakes

House Of Cards - Shipwreck

Third Gear Scratch - Shiner

GenX

All That I've Got - The Used

Lying Is the Most Fun... - Panic At The Disco

Rock And Roll Queen - The Subways

Teenagers - My Chemical Romance

Hate ( I Really Like You) - Plain White T's

Hole In the Earth - Deftones

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is - Jet

Knights - Minus The Bear

Let Me In - Hot Hot Heat

Makedamnsure - Taking Back Sunday

Face Down - Red Jump Suit Apparatus

Coat of Arms - The Life and Times

What You Need - Galactic

Misery Business - Paramore

Krhyme

Trick Me - Kelis

One Thing aka 1 Thing - Amerie Featuring Eve

Tell Me Bout It - Joss Stone

  anoynydmosu Guest

    wow theres a radio station with 3 songs? so that station will be fresh for like what 10 mins? thats rediculous. Plus alot of unknown bands there ive heard of about 15

