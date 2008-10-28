Saints Row 3 Coming, Will Take Series In A 'New Direction'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In an interview with Play, Volition's Dan Sutton has announced that work on Saints Row 3 is already underway. And that maybe, just maybe, they're working up the gumption to shift the series away from its tacky reliance on "gangsta" and go for something a little different.

We've already started work on Saints Row 3, and we have a new direction we want to go in with, which we of course can't talk about. We wrap up a lot in this one. There's no frustration.

A 19th-century London take on the genre, perhaps?

Comments

  • el doc Guest

    london? wtf this game better be gangster othertwise i aint buying shit

    0
  • jack Guest

    will there be guns with silencers ? it would be good to have silencers

    0
  • Disco Lemonade Guest

    SAINTS ROW 3 WILL KICK SERIOUS @$$!!!! PLS VOLITION DONT MESS UP!!

    0

