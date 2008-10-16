Microsoft are yet to officially announce it, but a listing has appeared on Xbox.com for the digital re-release of 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. We'll take that as announcement enough. It'll be the standard 1200 points, and will go on sale next Monday, October 20. For those left wanting by GTAIV's flat final stages, now's as good a time as any to go back to the days GTA games could get away with alien abduction sub-plots and jetpacks.
San Andreas Rolls Onto Xbox Originals
Comments
No Aussie Comments because the f*cking thing isn't available for download thru live!! PATHETIC!