Sarah Palin in Rock Band 2

Oh, you thought we were done with the Sarah Palin shit? Well think again, my friends. After last Sunday's post about Palin in video games, reader Marion D. sent me three screens showing his band's lead singer in Rock Band 2. Oh gosh, can she rock it or what? You betcha. Just make sure she doesn't sing any of Heart's greatest hits, should they ever become available.
Two more pics on the jump.
