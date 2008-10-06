Sarah Palin, in Video Games

All you guys told me STFU this morning and post about video games, not politics. Well, suck it. Pwn or Die has a half-dozen shoops of everyone's favourite fappable vice presidential candidate, and I must say, the Samus costume is quite fetching. But good God, she looks like a dude — Rudy Giuliani with a wig, actually — in that lollipop GTA IV rendering. Guys if you're gonna do it, do it right, Palin never steps foot in public without her indestructible updo. The full gallery is on the jump.

UPDATE: Reader Nick R. supplies box art for Cabela's Alaskan Adventures: Sarah Palin Edition. Is this a retail box drop or DLC for a 2-year-old title? Oh. God, I'm tempted to tag this post rumour just for the hell of it.





