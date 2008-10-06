The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sarah Palin, in Video Games

All you guys told me STFU this morning and post about video games, not politics. Well, suck it. Pwn or Die has a half-dozen shoops of everyone's favourite fappable vice presidential candidate, and I must say, the Samus costume is quite fetching. But good God, she looks like a dude — Rudy Giuliani with a wig, actually — in that lollipop GTA IV rendering. Guys if you're gonna do it, do it right, Palin never steps foot in public without her indestructible updo. The full gallery is on the jump.

UPDATE: Reader Nick R. supplies box art for Cabela's Alaskan Adventures: Sarah Palin Edition. Is this a retail box drop or DLC for a 2-year-old title? Oh. God, I'm tempted to tag this post rumour just for the hell of it.


What if Sarah Palin was in ... [Pwn or Die]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles