Cashing in on election fever, EA today announced that, as part of an upcoming update for Mercenaries 3, both Sarah Palin and Barack Obama will be made available as playable characters. Palin in her trademark red jacket and hair, Obama in his trademark...suit. Sounds a little nutty, but seeing Obama punch a swarthy Venezuelan in the face is a lot funnier than you can probably imagine.
Sarah Palin To Shoot Moose, Obama In Mercs 3
It's Mercenaries 2 you crazy Aussie. Research takes just a little effort...