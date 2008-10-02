Save Wii Games Direct To SD Card (Starting Spring 2009)

Finally. Nintendo president Satoru Iwata has just announced that, beginning in Spring 2009 (at least for Japan), Nintendo Wii owners will be able to download software directly to an SD card. "We have to address the console's insufficient memory storage," said Iwata, speaking at today's Nintendo Fall Press Conference. This obviously applies only to WiiWare and Virtual Console games, but hey, since they were the things clogging up your memory in the first place, it's hard to see this as anything other than good news. Not perfect news, but still, better than silence.

