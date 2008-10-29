Say Hello To The PSP's New Media Manager

Hey, do you use the PSP's Media Manager? No, didn't think so. But let's pretend, for a moment, that you do. Boy, will you be excited by this! A new version of the Media Manager has been released, with the biggest change being integration with the PlayStation Store. Good news for PSP owners without the ability to access the PSP store directly (which update 5.01 now allows).

New Media Manager for PSP [PlayStation.BLog]