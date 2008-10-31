The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sci Fi Channel Readies GameQuest

The Sci Fi Channel has given producers Granada America and World Cyber Games the green light to produce a new competitive gaming television series, tentatively titled GameQuest. The 8 episode series will bring together 12 gamers, who will compete in a variety of elimination events including both video games and game-themed physical challenges for the title of "best all-around gamer", with a prize of $100,000 and trips to World Cyber Games events up for grabs.

"With two out of every three American households playing video games, it's clear that this mainstream phenomenon is a perfect arena for the channel's agenda of broadening the brand while celebrating imagination," Sci Fi channel president Dave Howe said.

What Sci Fi channel president Dave Howe fails to grasp here is that with two out of every three American households playing video games, your audience is busy doing other things.

