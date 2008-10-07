Second Expansion Pack Coming To Metal Gear Online

Konami has announced a second expansion pack for Metal Gear Online. The pack, titled MEME Expansion, provides new content in the form of maps characters, skills, tournament lobby, and more. While no official release date or price was given, Konami says you can expect this to be available for download "later this year." Are any of you actually still playing this? Full release with pictures after the jump!

KONAMI ANNOUNCES METAL GEAR™ ONLINE'S SECOND EXPANSION PACK

EL SEGUNDO, CA - October 6, 2008 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today announced the second Metal Gear Online expansion pack - MEME Expansion — will be available for download later this year. Soon to be available through the Metal Gear Online shop, MEME Expansion will contain a vast amount of new content including new maps, special characters, new skills, tournament lobby and more.

Please find below further details on the new content in the expansion pack:

3 New Maps

- Silo Sunset - One of the most popular stages in the handheld Metal Gear Solid® Portable Ops has been renewed for the world of Metal Gear Online.

- Forest Firefight - Taken from Metal Gear Solid 3, this dense jungle gives players a new tense atmosphere with plenty of camouflage options.

- Winter Warehouse - An original stage created for Metal Gear Online, players will have to search for suitable cover, in and around, this dilapidated factory blanketed in snow.

2 New Special Characters

- Liquid Ocelot and Mei Ling

· Additional Rules and Settings - These can be selected without purchasing the second expansion pack

· Avatar Parts - Players can adorn their avatar with new accessories.