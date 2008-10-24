Second LBP Patch Removes 'Offensive' Lyrics

If you fall into the presumably rather select category of PS3 Owners who managed to get hold of a copy of LBP before the recall and who would be offended by hearing verses of the Holy Qur'an set to music while you play.... Sony have got just the patch for you.

The second LittleBigPlanet patch since the games not-quite release, v1.02 doesn't fix any noticeable bugs but instead removes the controversial lyrics from the game's soundtrack.

The affected track - Tourmani Diabaté's song "Tapha Niang" - is replaced with an instrumental version.

LBP 1.02 patch sorts out dodgy song [Eurogamer]