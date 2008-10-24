The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Second LBP Patch Removes 'Offensive' Lyrics

If you fall into the presumably rather select category of PS3 Owners who managed to get hold of a copy of LBP before the recall and who would be offended by hearing verses of the Holy Qur'an set to music while you play.... Sony have got just the patch for you.

The second LittleBigPlanet patch since the games not-quite release, v1.02 doesn't fix any noticeable bugs but instead removes the controversial lyrics from the game's soundtrack.

The affected track - Tourmani Diabaté's song "Tapha Niang" - is replaced with an instrumental version.

LBP 1.02 patch sorts out dodgy song [Eurogamer]

Comments

  • Andy Guest

    well all i have to say is what a joke, everything is always comes down to this religion stuff, at the rate this is going devs are gonna lose the freedom to do anything! cos they will be too scared to offend anyone!

    0
  • Adam Guest

    So why the need for a recall and a lengthy delay?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles