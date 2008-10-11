See Diablo III's New Wizard Trailer

While Fahey was live blogging the opening ceremony of Bliizzcon, Blizzard made no hesitation rolling out the first of hopefully many announcements with the new wizard class for Diablo III. We got a new video you can take a look at the and see wizard in action. Sadly for us, it's only a little taste of what the lucky folks at Blizzcon are getting their hands on right about now.

Wizard Trailer [ via Diablo III Website]