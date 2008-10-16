See Kojima Fondle His Sackboy

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

On the first day of TGS, during a presentation on their booth's stage, Sony went and announced a couple of LittleBigPlanet guest stars, in the form of playable Snake and Sephiroth sackboys. On hand for the announcement was Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, who was given a replica Snake sackboy for him to cuddle. Which he promptly did. Look at him snuggle! Melts your heart.

And look at the sharp-dressed sackboy! Melts your heart.

ソニー・コンピュータエンタテインメント、イベントレポート「リトルビッグプラネット」/「白騎士物語」 [Game Watch]

