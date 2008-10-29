See Left 4 Dead's 'Dead Air' Level In Screens

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Valve seems to be more than capable at exploring every "dead" pun known to man, with "Dead Air," one of the newly revealed missions involving an airport from its upcoming horror shooter being the latest Left 4 Dead play on words. Save some for the sequel, guys.

It's rather familiar looking stuff if you've been paying attention to the game for any decent length of time. We're glad to see that cable spools are making it into the game, as we're sick of counting the "seconds to crate" in our first person shooters. Hopefully, this one's all spools and Dumpsters.

Screenies on the link.

