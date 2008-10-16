The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sega Bringing Phantasy Star Portable Stateside

Sega announced rather quietly at Tokyo Game Show that Phantasy Star Portable will be coming to North America. The Phantasy Star Online-style action RPG will hit these shores in March of next year, with Sega likely hoping it will match the success it has had with the game in Japan. Phantasy Star Portable has sold well over 600,000 copies on its home turf, in some part riding on the success of Capcom's Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G.

While Phantasy Star Portable features wireless multiplayer of the local "ad hoc" style, it may be taking advantage of upcoming PlayStation 3 functionality that simulates infrastructure connections. That means online monster hunting with primary colours and futuristic laser swords, the kind of stuff that can make us momentarily pause our Phantasy Star V daydreaming.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles