The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sega Japan NoThankYou.JPGs Sonic Unleashed For PS2

Sonic Unleashed is getting, erm, unleashed on every console under the North American sun: Xbox 360, Wii, PLAYSTATION 3 and PlayStation. Retitled as Sonic: World Adventure for the Japanese market, the SEGA game is not getting a PS2 release in The Land of the Rising Sun. Game site Siliconera wonders why the title is not getting a PlayStation 2 port — especially because the PS2 version would be ready in time for the Japan release. SEGA hasn't abandoned the PS2 platform yet as shooter Thunderforce IV is hitting that platform later this month. Could it be SEGA Japan's last PS2 title?

Sega Japan Passing On PS2 Sonic Unleashed [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles