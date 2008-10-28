Sega Japan NoThankYou.JPGs Sonic Unleashed For PS2

Sonic Unleashed is getting, erm, unleashed on every console under the North American sun: Xbox 360, Wii, PLAYSTATION 3 and PlayStation. Retitled as Sonic: World Adventure for the Japanese market, the SEGA game is not getting a PS2 release in The Land of the Rising Sun. Game site Siliconera wonders why the title is not getting a PlayStation 2 port — especially because the PS2 version would be ready in time for the Japan release. SEGA hasn't abandoned the PS2 platform yet as shooter Thunderforce IV is hitting that platform later this month. Could it be SEGA Japan's last PS2 title?

