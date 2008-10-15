Sega Quietly Launches PlaySega.com

Sega has quietly launched the beta version of their online gaming portal / social networking site PlaySega.com. The site features a handful of casual games to poke at, including Sonic at the Olympic Games, which seems to be a port of the mobile phone version of the Official Beijing Olympics tie-in. Visitors to the site will be able to create their own personalised escape using items purchased through the website's ring currency, which you must play games to earn. I've already created my own escape, which is apparently a Swiss Chalet containing a small naked boy. Alrighty.

According to Casualgaming.biz, Sega plans to add over 30 new games to the site, many of which dip into the company's classic IP for inspiration. Hit the link below to check out the site. Registration is completely free, but the naked boy in Swiss Chalet feature will set you back 2,000 rings.



PlaySega.com [Official Site via Casualgaming.biz]