The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

September PC Sales Charts (With Bonus Office Software Comparisons!)

No weekly PC sales charts this...week, as the release of NPD's monthly console data also lets us take a look at the PC market's September sales figures. Unsurprisingly, Spore was the biggest-selling game of the month, though by how much we don't know, as unlike the console charts, PC figures don't include hard numbers. Warhammer Online came in at #2, beating out WoW, while the most heartwarming entry has to be at #14, which is where the timeless Civilization IV placed. Also included - possibly just for shits and giggles - were the overall PC sales charts, showing how well games fared against less exciting fare such as Microsoft Office and Norton Antivirus.

PC Game Sales

1. Spore
2. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
3. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
4. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Collector's Edition
5. Spore Galactic Edition
6. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
7. Crysis Warhead
8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
9. World Of Warcraft
10. Spore Creature Creator
11. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
12. Civilization IV: Colonization
13. Warcraft III Battle Chest
14. Civilization IV / Firaxis
15. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff
16. Diablo Battle Chest
17. StarCraft Battle Chest
18. Hot Wheels: Beat That
19. Crysis
20. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

Overall PC Software Sales

1. Spore
2. MS Office 2007 Home & Student
3. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
4. Trend Micro AntiVirus 2008 Plus Anti-Spyware
5. Spy Sweeper
6. Norton 360 2.0 3User
7. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
8. Norton Antivirus 2008
9. Trend Micro Internet Security 2008 3User
10. Spy Sweeper w/Antivirus
11. Norton Internet Security 2008
12. MS Office 2007
13. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Collector's Edition
14. Spore Galactic Edition
15. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
16. Windows Live OneCare 2.0
17. Crysis Warhead
18. VirusScan Plus 2008
19. MobileMe
20. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

[via Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles