September PC Sales Charts (With Bonus Office Software Comparisons!)

No weekly PC sales charts this...week, as the release of NPD's monthly console data also lets us take a look at the PC market's September sales figures. Unsurprisingly, Spore was the biggest-selling game of the month, though by how much we don't know, as unlike the console charts, PC figures don't include hard numbers. Warhammer Online came in at #2, beating out WoW, while the most heartwarming entry has to be at #14, which is where the timeless Civilization IV placed. Also included - possibly just for shits and giggles - were the overall PC sales charts, showing how well games fared against less exciting fare such as Microsoft Office and Norton Antivirus.

PC Game Sales

1. Spore

2. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

3. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

4. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Collector's Edition

5. Spore Galactic Edition

6. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

7. Crysis Warhead

8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

9. World Of Warcraft

10. Spore Creature Creator

11. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

12. Civilization IV: Colonization

13. Warcraft III Battle Chest

14. Civilization IV / Firaxis

15. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff

16. Diablo Battle Chest

17. StarCraft Battle Chest

18. Hot Wheels: Beat That

19. Crysis

20. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

Overall PC Software Sales

1. Spore

2. MS Office 2007 Home & Student

3. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

4. Trend Micro AntiVirus 2008 Plus Anti-Spyware

5. Spy Sweeper

6. Norton 360 2.0 3User

7. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

8. Norton Antivirus 2008

9. Trend Micro Internet Security 2008 3User

10. Spy Sweeper w/Antivirus

11. Norton Internet Security 2008

12. MS Office 2007

13. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Collector's Edition

14. Spore Galactic Edition

15. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

16. Windows Live OneCare 2.0

17. Crysis Warhead

18. VirusScan Plus 2008

19. MobileMe

20. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

[via Shacknews]