Sessler On The Problems Of PC Gaming Specs

In the latest edition of Sessler's Soupbox Soapbox, Adam addresses a problem that I've been noticing more and more myself lately, PC recommended specs that still won't allow you to max out your settings. Required specs are supposed to where you need to play the game with the bells and whistles turned off. Recommended specs should reflect the system you need to run the game at a silky smooth frame rate. Do we need to start adding in a third set of specifications like optimal specs? Perhaps they can just list the system they were playing the game on when they started making trailers that look nothing like what I wind up playing on my PC?

Dammit, now he has me ranting. I've got Sessleriasys. I need to go lay down.