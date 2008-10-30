SF: Later Years Cast Reunites For SF: Reunion TV Series

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

OK, so they've actually been quietly working on this for months now, but this is the first we've heard of it, so up it goes: seems the cast of the mostly-great Street Fighter: The Later Years series on College Humor are getting back together for a new series. A new, proper TV series, with a pilot episode and everything. Called Street Fighter: Reunion, it continues where the story left off at the end of Later Years, as the World Warriors contemplate a life fresh out of retirement. Everybody except Dhalsim is returning as regular cast members, with new additions to the roster promised as well. This could go either way, and there's a strong chance they blew all the good jokes in the first 3 episodes of the last series, but since Ana Parsons will be back with her strangely alluring take on Chun Li, we're willing to give it a chance.

