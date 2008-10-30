SF: Later Years Cast Reunites For SF: Reunion TV Series

OK, so they've actually been quietly working on this for months now, but this is the first we've heard of it, so up it goes: seems the cast of the mostly-great Street Fighter: The Later Years series on College Humor are getting back together for a new series. A new, proper TV series, with a pilot episode and everything. Called Street Fighter: Reunion, it continues where the story left off at the end of Later Years, as the World Warriors contemplate a life fresh out of retirement. Everybody except Dhalsim is returning as regular cast members, with new additions to the roster promised as well. This could go either way, and there's a strong chance they blew all the good jokes in the first 3 episodes of the last series, but since Ana Parsons will be back with her strangely alluring take on Chun Li, we're willing to give it a chance.
