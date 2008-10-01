'Shellshock 2: Blood Trails' Brings More Vietnam Survival Horror, Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, we too had forgotten all about ShellShock: Nam '67, Eidos' hyper-violent Vietnam War first person shooter. The publisher reminds us today of its existence with the debut trailer for the sequel, which gamers everywhere are calling Shellshock 2: Blood Trails, because that's its name. Given the below-average marks the first Shellshock received, we're not overly enthusiastic about its chances this holiday season, but at least they scored the rights to "Freebird."

