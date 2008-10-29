Shonen Jump Reminds Us That, Yes, Tera And Kefka Are In DISSIDIA

The most recent issue of Japanese magazine Shonen Jump has a couple new DISSIDIA screens of characters Terra and Kefka from Final Fantasy VI. Both have been announced previously. There is a close-up look at Terra's EX Mode "Trance," too. That's after the jump.
Action title DISSIDIA: Final Fantasy is out in Japan on December 18.
