Show Us Your Dirt Creation, Win Fracture

While we haven't had the PAX penny voting yet (it's still coming! soon!!), we're gearing up for another contest. We're giving away a copy of Fracture, a multi-platform title that features deformable terrain. Here's the contest: Make something with dirt. Anything! Dirt painting, dirty sculpture, dirty dirt dirt. Take a picture, put a Kotaku sign on it and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Contest ends next Friday, October 3rd. Dirt lasts forever.

