Sierra Closing 21 Game Servers

Now that Sierra has been swallowed by the maw of Actiblizzard, the great behemoth has spat out a few bones.

On November 1st, Sierra will be closing 21 of its game servers, cutting off supports to games such as AvP2, Homeworld and Vampire.

None of the games affected are hugely popular, but doubtless someone out there will be a bit put out by this. Comments, anyone?

Full list after the jump.

1. Alien vs Predator 2
2. Arcanum
3. Caesar IV
4. Dark Reign 2
5. Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
6. Empire Earth
7. Empire Earth 2
8. Empire Earth: Age of Conquest
9. Ground Control
10. Ground Control 2
11. Homeworld
12. Homeworld: Cataclysm
13. Nolf 2
14. Red Baron
15. Sanity
16. Star Trek: Armada
17. SWAT3: EE
18. SWAT3: GOTY
19. The Incredible Machine
20. Tribes 2
21. Vampire

Sierra Axe 21 Game Servers [Play.tm]

Comments

  • bayonet Guest

    :O
    19. The Incredible Machine :O this had a server :O
    ...... best game ever

    0
  • matarka Guest

    17. SWAT3: EE
    18. SWAT3: GOTY
    and Tribes 2?

    Yeah. that erks me.

    0

