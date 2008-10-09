Sierra Closing 21 Game Servers

Now that Sierra has been swallowed by the maw of Actiblizzard, the great behemoth has spat out a few bones.

On November 1st, Sierra will be closing 21 of its game servers, cutting off supports to games such as AvP2, Homeworld and Vampire.

None of the games affected are hugely popular, but doubtless someone out there will be a bit put out by this. Comments, anyone?

Full list after the jump.

1. Alien vs Predator 2

2. Arcanum

3. Caesar IV

4. Dark Reign 2

5. Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom

6. Empire Earth

7. Empire Earth 2

8. Empire Earth: Age of Conquest

9. Ground Control

10. Ground Control 2

11. Homeworld

12. Homeworld: Cataclysm

13. Nolf 2

14. Red Baron

15. Sanity

16. Star Trek: Armada

17. SWAT3: EE

18. SWAT3: GOTY

19. The Incredible Machine

20. Tribes 2

21. Vampire

Sierra Axe 21 Game Servers [Play.tm]