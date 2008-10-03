Of everything announced at Nintendo's Fall Press Conference yesterday, few things were genuine surprises. The DSi, we had a fair idea it was coming. Punch-Out, kind of predictable. Same goes for the endless parade of DS RPGs. But Sin & Punishment 2? That was a surprise. And a pleasant one at that!
Sin & Punishment 2: The Trailer
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
This is just too awesome. One of the first Wii releases I'm *really* looking forward to.