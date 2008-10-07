Six Inches of Guitar Hero Slash

Slash, you can own! McFarlane Toys has announced it is releasing a Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Slash figurine. The vitals: The statue is 6 inches tall, has over 15 moveable parts, a removable guitar and a sculpted stand. Toy Slash is priced somewhere between US$10 and $15. Out next February.
Big pic after the jump.
First Pic Of Slash's 'Guitar Hero' Action Figure [Multiplayer]
