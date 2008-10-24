Skate 2 Soundtrack Is All Eclectic

I firmly believe that the most important aspect of a skateboarding title is its soundtrack. There was a point in time where my MP3 collection consisted solely of music from Activision's Tony Hawk series, and now EA has revealed the soundtrack for both Skate 2 and Skate It, consisting mainly of songs I already own. The press release tosses out the word eclectic, which is quite fitting. You've got your Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Motorhead, peacefully coexisting with the likes of LL Cool J, Wu Tang Clan, and Public Enemy. You've got Sly and the Family Stone, Suicidal Tendencies, and The Clash. Hell, even the songs I don't know are better just by being in the same list.

Hit the jump for the full soundtrack listing, keeping in mind that the songs with the asterisk next to them are the ones that are in both the Skate 2 and Skate It games. Even if you don't give a damn about the game it would make an excellent playlist for your next neighbourhood barbecue.

EA Unveils Eclectic Soundtracks for Skate It and Skate 2

Track List Boasts Songs From Some of the Biggest and Most Influential Artists of All-Time Including Black Sabbath, Public Enemy, The Clash and Wu-Tang Clan

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Black Box, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) studio, today revealed the soundtracks that will power the award-winning Skate It and Skate 2. These two skateboarding games bring the sport's incredible tricks, epic moves and high energy to gamers with all of the fun - and none of the bruises! The 52 featured songs are from some of music's most influential and celebrated artists including Black Sabbath, Public Enemy, Judas Priest and Wu-Tang Clan.

"The soundtracks for Skate It and Skate 2 builds upon last year's critically acclaimed Skate soundtrack," said Chris Parry, Associate Producer. "The songs reflect the culture of skateboarding, with some tracks picked by the pros themselves, and others coming straight out of iconic skate videos. Skateboarding today is an eclectic mix of people and influences and this is true of where we took this year's soundtracks. Look for some old school soul and funk, a few rock anthems, some good beats and a lot of classic punk!"

"Skateboarding culture is like no other culture in the world and with that comes a unique sound of its own," said Steve Schnur, worldwide executive of music and marketing. "Our goal was to create two soundtracks that bring together classic acts and explosive new bands while fearlessly crossing all genres. This soundtrack is truly a tribute to the skate lifestyle, where legendary tracks by The Clash, Judas Priest and WAR can stand alongside cult legends like Dayton Sidewinders and The Specials as well as groundbreaking new acts like Awesome Snakes and Money Your Love."

Skate It and Skate 2 continue to deepen and expand the breadth of the Skate franchise. Skate It, a recent recipient of 2008's Best Wii™ Game award at the German Games Convention in Leipzig, brings the fun and soul of skateboarding to the Wii and the Nintendo DS™. Skate 2 lets players flaunt their style like never before with double the bag of tricks on the PLAYSTATION®3 system and the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system.

See below for the entire Skate 2 soundtrack. Songs included in Skate It are marked with a '1'.

SKATE 2

ARTIST SONG

Althea & Donna Uptown Top Ranking

Anubis Anubis

ASG The Dull Blade

Awesome Snakes I Want A Snake*

Black Sabbath Symptom Of The Universe

Black Tide Shockwave

China Creeps Stay On Or Die

Cut Chemist Addictive*

D.R.I. Beneath The Wheel

Dayton Sidewinders Go Ahead On*

Dragonforce Heroes Of Our Time

ELO Show Down

Fujiya & Miyagi Collarbone*

Gang Starr Step In The Arena*

Gaslight Anthem I'da Called You Woody, Joe*

Goons Of Doom She Wore Rat Skin Boots

Guilty Simpson Piglets

High Tension Wires They Fall Apart

Judas Priest Freewheel Burning*

Korrupted Hoodlums S.K.A.T.E.

Koushik feat. Percee P Cold Beats*

LL Cool J Rock The Bells*

Louis XIV Guilt By Association*

McRad Weakness

Money Your Love For Kristoffer*

Motorhead Eat The Rich

Nas Made You Look

Oh No Heavy

One Man Army It's Empty

Ponce De Leon Gator Jaws*

Public Enemy Harder Than You Think

Queen Sea Big Shark Hold Your Hand*

Radio Reelers Runnin' Out

Rage Against The Machine Sleep Now In The Fire

Riverboat Gamblers Uh Oh!

Sam & Dave Hold On, I'm Comin'

Sly & The Family Stone Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)*

Stiff Little Fingers Alternative Ulster

Suicidal Tendencies Possessed 2 Skate*

T.S.O.L. Superficial Love

Teenage Bottlerocket Crashing

Texas Thieves Los Pool Riders

The Clash Death Or Glory*

The Riptides Return To Blood Beach

The Specials Ghost Town*

Tickled Pink Reach Out And Give Me Your Hand

Underground Railroad To Candyland Square Ball

WAR Low Rider*

Wu-Tang Clan Protect Ya Neck

Year Long Disaster Leda Atomica*

Youth Brigade I Hate My Life

* Song included in Skate It soundtrack

To review the full song lists for both titles and purchase the music from the soundtracks, please visit www.ea.com/eatrax/.

Skate It and Skate 2 deliver all the style, fun, creativity and culture of skateboarding. Skate It is rated E by the ESRB and Skate 2 has not yet been rated. Skate It will ship holiday 2008 and Skate 2 will ship early 2009.