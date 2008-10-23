The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SNES Gets 8-Player MP, 10 Years Too Late

You kids today, taking your 32-player online networked internet games for granted. Once upon a time two players in the same game was exciting, and four was just crazy. Take the SNES, for example. The good old SNES. Most players it could ever support was five. Which is why German programmer Matthias Nagler took it upon himself to code a game for the console that supports eight players. His creation - brawler N-Warp Daisakusen - allows you to plug two multitaps into the one SNES, and while it looks pretty rough, it's the thought that counts. Those feeling brave can download the game from Matthias' site and craft themselves a cart. Those feeling less brave (or just lazy) can get the ROM and run it through an emulator.

8-player SNES game? Load up on spells, bring your friends [Opposable Thumbs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles