SNK Announces New Corporate President

Osaka-based game maker SNK announced that it has a new company president. Starting today, Soichiro Hosoya will take the reins of the SNK, who's best know for its King of Fighters franchise and Metal Slug series. "SNK will ramp up all current projects for the new growing stage and I promise to do my best with vigorous dedication," said Hosoya. Previously, Hosoya was the SNK's Director of Game Titles. He will be taking over from current president Koichi Toyama.

To Whom It May Concern; Date: Osaka 30th October 2008

I am pleased to inform you that as of today SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION Board of Directors has appointed me, Soichiro Hosoya, as President.

I would like to emphasise that I will focus on continuing business development in order to surpass all expectations.

As you know SNK has strong Intellectual Properties that will continue to be used in the Pachinko-Slot machine business and Video Game business. In addition, SNK will ramp up all current projects for the new growing stage and I promise to do my best with vigorous dedication.

I have appointed the following Director Board Members.

Thank you very much for your support for SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION.