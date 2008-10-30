The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SNK Announces New Corporate President

Osaka-based game maker SNK announced that it has a new company president. Starting today, Soichiro Hosoya will take the reins of the SNK, who's best know for its King of Fighters franchise and Metal Slug series. "SNK will ramp up all current projects for the new growing stage and I promise to do my best with vigorous dedication," said Hosoya. Previously, Hosoya was the SNK's Director of Game Titles. He will be taking over from current president Koichi Toyama.

Hit the jump for a full statement.

To Whom It May Concern; Date: Osaka 30th October 2008

I am pleased to inform you that as of today SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION Board of Directors has appointed me, Soichiro Hosoya, as President.

I would like to emphasise that I will focus on continuing business development in order to surpass all expectations.

As you know SNK has strong Intellectual Properties that will continue to be used in the Pachinko-Slot machine business and Video Game business. In addition, SNK will ramp up all current projects for the new growing stage and I promise to do my best with vigorous dedication.

I have appointed the following Director Board Members.

Thank you very much for your support for SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles