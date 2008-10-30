So, How Much Did EA Spend Marketing Madden 09?

Contrary to popular belief, Madden does not sell itself. Some people need convincing it's an improvement over last year, some people need reminding it's time for a new Madden and some, like myself, need convincing it's any better than NFL2K5. In order to get the word out (the word being "BUY MADDEN"), then, EA need to spend money on advertising. And they spend a lot. For Madden 09, for example, they spent over $US10 million on marketing. For one game. $US5.5 million alone was spent on cable TV advertising. Guess an email just reminding everyone "hey, new Madden is out" can't get the job done.

