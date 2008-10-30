So, How Much Did Obama Spend On In-Game Advertising?

Barack Obama has a lot of money. A lot of money. Delaying the World Series don't come cheap, yo. But while his big primetime address has cost something in the region of $US3-4 million, some of his other recent campaign ads have been a little on the thrifty side. Like his in-game ads. Appearing in Burnout Paradise (and 17 other games), they didn't cost millions. Didn't even cost hundreds of thousands. In fact, they only cost the Presidential front-runner $US44,465.78. Or, in relative terms, peanuts.
Obama's in-game ad bill: $44.5K [GameSpot]
