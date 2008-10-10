So Just How Close ARE The Microsoft & Square Enix Booths?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Let's TGS. We'd heard Microsoft and Square Enix were close this TGS. That they were best buds. That their booths were right next to each other. So, just how close were they? Close enough to symbolise a new relationship between the two? A friendship, perhaps? Maybe even some touching?

Uh, not really. That's a good 30 feet of gap right there.

