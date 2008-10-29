So, Which Street Fighter IV Characters Are The 'Best'?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Before we go any further, know that this information isn't scientific. It doesn't even come from Capcom. But it's still interesting, so, on we go! Event Hubs have posted a chart outlining - based on the Japanese arcade release of the game - which Street Fighter IV characters they feel are better than other Street Fighter Characters. Their methodology? If two players of equal skill play each other ten times, how many wins would each character rack up?

Like we said, it's not science. But if you're one to subscribe to the notion of tiers in a fighting game, here's their data: Poor Vega.

Street Fighter 4 Tiers — Character Rankings [EventHubs, via Capcom]

  • winston Guest

    noooooo i love vega

  • Russ Guest

    That makes me feel a bit..err... giddy... I was a massive sagat fan in SF2, always pulling off the quick Tiger uppercut when i got knocked down.

