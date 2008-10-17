The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SOE's Multi-Game Halloween Celebration

Sony Online Entertainment loves Halloween, and they never fail to do the spooktacular holiday up right, even in games that I didn't think anyone was still playing. The Matrix Online, for example. Not only are people still playing, but they get Halloween goodies, as do the folks playing Everquest, Vanguard, Star Wars Galaxies, and even the Legends of Norrath trading card game. Nice, but what about the poor PlanetSide fans? We know...oh oh, but do they know it's Halloween?
Check out these screens, while you ponder that.

Comments

  • Jason Hall Guest

    Looks like the same MxO event that they had last year, and the year before. So they flicked a switch for them, and will flick it off in a few weeks, and the same for xmas, I'll bet.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles