SOE's Multi-Game Halloween Celebration

Sony Online Entertainment loves Halloween, and they never fail to do the spooktacular holiday up right, even in games that I didn't think anyone was still playing. The Matrix Online, for example. Not only are people still playing, but they get Halloween goodies, as do the folks playing Everquest, Vanguard, Star Wars Galaxies, and even the Legends of Norrath trading card game. Nice, but what about the poor PlanetSide fans? We know...oh oh, but do they know it's Halloween?

Check out these screens, while you ponder that.