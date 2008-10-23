Some Fable II Players Report 'Freezing' Issues

And it was all going so well!
Several users - both in our [email protected] inbox and the official Lionhead Forums - say that Fable II has been 'freezing' or locking up at various stages.
"as soon as I got into my adult stage in the gypsy camp it froze," said Lionhead Forum member 'Sansight', "Strange freeze too, loud buzzing noise for about a second, then the screen gets all sorts of weird artefacts."
There has been some speculation that the recent co-op patch may be the cause of the issues.
These are still early reports, though, and it is unclear if there is actually a fault with the game or if this is just a few unlucky gamers with a hardware problem. Please let us know in comments if you have been affected.
Lionhead has been contacted for comment.
Problems with freezing... [Lionhead Forums]
