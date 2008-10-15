Some More Shocking New inFamous Screens



I never got a chance to try out Sly Cooper, but when it comes to Sucker Punch's next outing, let's face it, shooting cars with electricity and watching them explode sounds both fun and satisfying. In honour of TGS, Sony released these six new screens for the game which feature all of the electrifying mayhem you could ask for. You'll be able to catch inFamous sometime next year for the PlayStation 3.

For now, check out our gallery.