Sonic And The Black Knight Screens Leap Into Action

Oh look! It's Sonic the Hedgehog, going up against a cool-looking knight with a bad-arse sword! NO EFFECT! Years ago I may have had to roll a saving throw against my own geekiness to avoid drowning in my drool over a game that armed Sonic with a sword, but at this point you could have him swinging a life-sized, photo-realistic 3D model of me around and I'd still roll my eyes and sigh.
Actually, now that I think about it, that would be a pretty nifty game. Sonic and the Completely Confused Fahey. Every once in awhile I would scream "Why am I here? What happened to my world?" It would sell millions!
