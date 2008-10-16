The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sonic And The Black Knight Screens Leap Into Action

Oh look! It's Sonic the Hedgehog, going up against a cool-looking knight with a bad-arse sword! NO EFFECT! Years ago I may have had to roll a saving throw against my own geekiness to avoid drowning in my drool over a game that armed Sonic with a sword, but at this point you could have him swinging a life-sized, photo-realistic 3D model of me around and I'd still roll my eyes and sigh.

Actually, now that I think about it, that would be a pretty nifty game. Sonic and the Completely Confused Fahey. Every once in awhile I would scream "Why am I here? What happened to my world?" It would sell millions!

