Sony Australia Giving LittleBigPlanet Away With Every PS3 Sold

And not as a hardware bundle. Just as a general, Christmas-y giveaway. The deal was supposed to kick off this Thursday, October 23. It obviously, now, will not be. It'll instead be kicking off a little later, whenever SCE Australia can confirm a local release date. The deal will see every single PlayStation 3 console sold in the country during the holiday season come with a copy of LittleBigPlanet. A free copy of LittleBigPlanet. Even if you don't want one. Good news for Aussies in the market for a PS3! Bad news for LittleBigPlanet's pre-owned market value.

  • Richard Jones Guest

    This is so cool. I'm not even slightly put out that I bought my PS3 for this game weeks ago - I've been having fun with Eden and Wipeout anyway :)

