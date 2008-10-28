Sony Deploys New Killzone 2 Trailer To Marketing Front

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe has released a brand spankin' new trailer for Guerrilla Games much-hyped shooter Killzone 2. The PlayStation 3 game isn't due to ship until early 2009, but the marketing machine is ready to beta test as of right now. The new look at KZ2, dubbed simply "Helghan," has everything you'd want from a trailer: guns, explosions, glowing eyes, ominous voiceover and space Nazis. Damn their luminous orange eyes!

The trailer is after the jump, with a higher definition, more processor taxing version available at Daily Motion.

Thanks to our tipster soldiers for sharing the link love.

Killzone 2 "Helghan" Trailer [DailyMotion]

