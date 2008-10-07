The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony On The DSi

Reaction to the DSi thus far has been a little mixed. Yeah, it looks nice, but it also doesn't look much different than the DS Lite. Yeah, it's got a camera, but it's lost the GBA slot. And if we can't make up our minds about the device, why should we expect Sony to be any different? Sony director of hardware marketing John Koller:

I can see the DSi being successful. The DS lite was obviously very successful. Will DSi do well with [the DS's]demographic? It probably will. Will it be a product that expands their user base [beyond]under 12? I'm not sure.

Uh...how can you expand a market that's already full?

Sony Fondles New DS with One Hand, Bitchslaps with the Other [Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles