Sony On The DSi

Reaction to the DSi thus far has been a little mixed. Yeah, it looks nice, but it also doesn't look much different than the DS Lite. Yeah, it's got a camera, but it's lost the GBA slot. And if we can't make up our minds about the device, why should we expect Sony to be any different? Sony director of hardware marketing John Koller:

I can see the DSi being successful. The DS lite was obviously very successful. Will DSi do well with [the DS's]demographic? It probably will. Will it be a product that expands their user base [beyond]under 12? I'm not sure.

Uh...how can you expand a market that's already full?

Sony Fondles New DS with One Hand, Bitchslaps with the Other [Gizmodo]