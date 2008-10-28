Sony Says PS3 Surfs Internet Faster Than Internet Explorer 7

Good news, PS3 firmware 2.5 is bringing Flash 9 support to consoles. Sony started working to get Flash 9 working on the PS3 a year ago and had to customise it to get the software running. The console's online speed is getting improved, too. According to Sony Computer Entertainment, the 2.5 firmware also ups the Javascript speed by 2.8. Masaki Takase says that while that benchmark doesn't surpass Google Chrome, but it does beat Internet Explorer 7. Not bad for a game console! Click through the link below to read more about firmware 2.5 for the PS3 and Version 5.0 for the PSP.

Sony Talks Firmware [IGN via PS3 Fanboy]