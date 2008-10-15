Sony Stresses Importance of Games, Games, Games

When Kaz Hirai took over Sony Computer Entertainment, the company's outlook changed. The previous head, PlayStation father Ken Kutaragi, kept talking up the PS3's other selling points. It was a Blu-ray player! It was a super computer! It had 4D!! Somewhere along the line, the focus that Sony Computer Entertainment made game machines was lost. Hirai has done a sold job of roping that back in. In an interview with Nikkei, Hirai said:

The thing that I did when I took over last year was to boast the appeal of games themselves... The main premise of the PS3 is video games. That's the absolutely most important thing that we cannot lose sight of.

Hirai goes on to say by putting priority numero uno on games then that's how Sony will expand its position in the marketplace. And about Nintendo, Hirai said, "We cannot allow Nintendo run off alone."

「『任天堂の独走許さない』ソニーのゲーム戦略」〜ゲームが破る閉塞 [NBonline]