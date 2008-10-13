Soulja Boy Now Offering Ass-Whoopins for Free

Noted game critic, aspiring developer and rapper Soulja Boy says there are four Xbox 360 titles on which he cannot be beat — any circumstances. Halo 3; Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare; Gears of War and Grand Theft Auto IV. (He's also a pure bastard at Viva Pinata, I assure you.) And at the end of this 7 minute video, which I dare you to tolerate, you can get his gamertag so you can sign up for your free assbeating. PlayStation 3 gamers, you are just shit out of luck, what can I say.

Update: Hawty McBloggy looked up his Gamertag and his "intimidating k/d ratio of 0.91."

