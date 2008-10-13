The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Soulja Boy Now Offering Ass-Whoopins for Free

Noted game critic, aspiring developer and rapper Soulja Boy says there are four Xbox 360 titles on which he cannot be beat — any circumstances. Halo 3; Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare; Gears of War and Grand Theft Auto IV. (He's also a pure bastard at Viva Pinata, I assure you.) And at the end of this 7 minute video, which I dare you to tolerate, you can get his gamertag so you can sign up for your free assbeating. PlayStation 3 gamers, you are just shit out of luck, what can I say.

Update: Hawty McBloggy looked up his Gamertag and his "intimidating k/d ratio of 0.91."

Soulja Boy Calls Out Xbox 360 Gamers [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

Comments

  • Sean Guest

    he cant be beat in GTA 4??? i'll kick his ass up and down Liberty City.

    0
  • SecretTacoNinja Guest

    Why does he even have so much money for doing nothing but jumping around and making retarded noises and playing it off as "rap"? I truly hate this guy.

    0
  • Ivan_PSP Guest

    I'm so glad he's embarrassing the Xbox 360 brand. Soulja boy is trying to sell his image what a fucking loser. Please stay away from PS3. lol anyone can kick this wannabe fanboy so call gamer ass.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles