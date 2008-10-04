The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Source Mods Free on Steam

To celebrate the launch of MODs on Steam, Valve is giving away five "leading Source MODs" to anyone who owns a Source-based game. The publisher is also offering Half-Life 2: Episode One on steam for $5.

The free MOD pack comes with Age of Chivalry, D.I.P.R.I.P., Insurgency, Synergy, and Zombie Panic.

"Valve has been supporting the MOD community since the company's inception, offering updates to the SDK, holding MOD Expos and being the first to bring a MOD to retail with Counter-Strike in November 2000," said Doug Lombardi, vice president of marketing at Valve. "The debut of these MODs on Steam marks the beginning of a new level of support for the MOD community by putting the leading MODs at the finger tips of over 15 million targeted gamers."

Once the MOD pack, available now, is installed it will appear in the Steam "My Games" list and the MODs will receive automatic updates just like other games on Steam. Also, the MODs support Steamworks, providing stat tracking and tighter integration with the Steam community.

Steam Powered

