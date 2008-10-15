The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SouthPeak Devours Gamecock

Whoa, I didn't even know SouthPeak Interactive swung that way, but apparently they've been Gamecock-hungry for quite some time and aren't too proud to pay for it. SouthPeak today announces that they have acquired wild-and-crazy Gamecock Media Group. 'Cock head Mike Wilson swells with excitement.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with SouthPeak to continue to bring great original titles from independent developers to market with a stronger sales and distribution reach," said Mike Wilson, CEO of Gamecock. "We have followed each other's progress closely over the last two years, and combining our team with theirs results in a very strong and well-rounded force in the market."

The feverish coupling should have no effect on Gamecock's upcoming titles, with Legendary and Mushroom men still slated for release this quarter. Phew, I need a cigarette.

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation Acquires Gamecock Media Group

MIDLOTHIAN, Va.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—SouthPeak Interactive Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: SOPK; SOPKU; SOPKW; SOPKZ), one of the fastest growing videogame publishers, today announced the acquisition of Austin-based Gamecock Media Group.

Commenting on the acquisition, Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak, stated, "Gamecock brings us a solid slate of upcoming titles, including Legendary, Mushroom Men and Velvet Assassin and supports our strategy of working with independent developers. We are excited to give the Gamecock titles a bigger platform to succeed."

SouthPeak expects to ship Legendary and Mushroom Men in the current quarter.

