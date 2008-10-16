Speed Up Your PlayStation 3 With The Power Of SSD

You too can enjoy blazing (read: marginally improved) load times and install times on your PlayStation 3, thanks to its easily swapped out hard drive and the speedy read times of solid state media. ExtremeTech tested the results of dropping standard hard drives with spinning magnetic plates for an Intel X-25 solid state drive.

The results will astound you. Scratch that. Potentially paying $US600 for such an upgrade will astound you. While load times are generally improved, the extra five seconds you'll save during Grand Theft Auto IV loads might not make it very cost efficient.

ExtremeTech's findings show much better start times, though, up to 40%, something that may make it worth it in your eyes. Your crazy, crazy eyes.

How to Speed Up the Playstation 3 [ExtremeTech]