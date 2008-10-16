The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Speed Up Your PlayStation 3 With The Power Of SSD

You too can enjoy blazing (read: marginally improved) load times and install times on your PlayStation 3, thanks to its easily swapped out hard drive and the speedy read times of solid state media. ExtremeTech tested the results of dropping standard hard drives with spinning magnetic plates for an Intel X-25 solid state drive.

The results will astound you. Scratch that. Potentially paying $US600 for such an upgrade will astound you. While load times are generally improved, the extra five seconds you'll save during Grand Theft Auto IV loads might not make it very cost efficient.

ExtremeTech's findings show much better start times, though, up to 40%, something that may make it worth it in your eyes. Your crazy, crazy eyes.

How to Speed Up the Playstation 3 [ExtremeTech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles