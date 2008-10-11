Spider-man: Web of Shadows S.H.I.E.L.D Survival Guide

When you get your hands on Spider-man: Web of Shadows come October 21st you will probably want to follow in the instructions found in this video. It tells you what you might not want to do in the event you are faced with the threat of infection. So feel free to sit back, relax since the weekend is here, and enjoy this very humorous trailer. You can pick up the game for PC, PS3, PS2, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, Wii, and PSP.