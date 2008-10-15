Spore Gets Cute And Creepy, Space Adventures

EA has announced two new expansions on the way for their blockbuster life-creation game Spore, and while things might be starting off a little slow with a simple infusion of new creature bits, new gameplay elements are coming that will change the way you play the game. Kicking things off in November is the Spore Creepy & Cute Parts Pack, an expansion that adds more than 100 new parts to the Creator Creator, divided as the name would imply.

That's nice and all, but the expansion to the game's Space stage slated for spring 2008 is where the real excitement lies. The upcoming changes will allow your space faring creatures to beam down to new planets, earning rewards for completing various missions. The expansion will come complete with an Adventure Creator, allowing players to create and share their own custom missions. It's going to be huge. Hit the jump for more info, along a link to some screens of November's crappy little parts update.

click here for the gallery link.

SPORE EVOLVES WITH NEW CONTENT, GAMEPLAY AND TOOLS

Guildford, UK - October 13, 2008 - With more than 30 million player creations invading the Internet since the launch of Spore™, fans have let their imaginations run wild and soon players will be able to take their creativity and gameplay to even greater heights! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced the development of a Space stage expansion pack and Spore Creepy & Cute Parts Pack — add-ons that will grow and evolve the critically-acclaimed video game, Spore.

"Spore is an incredibly personal and customizable experience," said Lucy Bradshaw, general manager of Maxis studio. "Many of our fans have asked us for even more tools to build with, while others are looking to extend their gameplay. As soon as we wrapped up Spore, we turned our focus to creating additional content that caters to fans' individual tastes. With the cosmos as our backdrop, we can take Spore in almost infinite directions, constantly changing and evolving the experience."

Gamers will experience deeper Space stage gameplay with an expansion pack scheduled for release in spring 2009. For the first time, players' space faring creatures will be able to beam down from their spaceships to explore new planets and earn rewards for completing challenging missions. A new Adventure Creator will allow players to build and share online their own custom missions, providing almost endless gameplay possibilities.

The Spore Creepy & Cute Parts Pack, available worldwide as soon as November 18, 2008, provides more than 100 new creature-building components themed in two distinct styles—charming, cartoon-esque creatures and scary, monster-like creatures. Including body parts, paint options, animations, backgrounds and more, Spore Creepy & Cute Parts Pack allows users of Spore or the retail version of the Spore Creature Creator to give their creatures distinct personalities like never before!