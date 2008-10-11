Square Enix Expensive Merchandise Get

Well. Not get. I'm not touching any of it. Bit too expensive for my tastes. That and my tastes don't extend to inanimate statues of effeminate young amnesiacs. But if they did, then man, this Square Enix merch would seem like glass sugardrops sent from heaven.
