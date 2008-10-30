Square Enix Making iPhone Game

Square Enix is releasing its first iPhone game this winter. Called Crystal Defenders, the Final Fantasy related title is a map-based "defence simulation" game that (of course) uses the iPhone's touch interface. Check out some screens after the jump.
スクウェア・エニックスがiPhone参入、2008年度今冬に『クリスタル・ディフェンダーズ』を配信予定 [Famitsu]
